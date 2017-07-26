Everton car fire: Two charged with Joseph McKeever's murder

From the section

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Joseph McKeever was found in a burnt car in Everton in June

Two men have been charged with murdering a man whose body was found inside a burnt-out car in Liverpool.

Joseph McKeever, 54, from Walton was found by fire crews in Whitehaven Road, Everton, on 15 June.

Karl Kelly, 31, of Snaefell Avenue, Old Swan and Darren Colecozy, 22, of no fixed abode, are due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

They also face charges of kidnap and false imprisonment.