Seacombe murder: Lyndsey McCool jailed for killing Jeremy Dickinson

Jeremy Dickinson, 57, died after receiving a blow to his head, a post-mortem examination found

A woman who murdered a man in his own home before stealing money from him has been jailed for life.

The body of Jeremy Dickinson, 57, was found at his house on Albemarle Road in Seacombe, Merseyside in March.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died after being hit over the head.

Lyndsey McCool, 37, of Whetstone Lane, Birkenhead admitted murder and was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to life in prison. She was told she would serve a minimum of 17-and-a-half years.

Det Insp Paul Lamb of Merseyside Police said: "This was a horrific attack carried out by McCool on Mr Dickinson in his own home, where he had every right to feel safest."