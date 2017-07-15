West Derby shooting: Man injured in 'targeted' attack

Image copyright Google Image caption A 20-year-old man was reported to have entered a property on Baycliff Road with injuries

A man has been shot in what is believed to be a targeted attack in Liverpool, police have said.

Emergency services received reports of loud bangs in West Derby at about 22:50 BST on Friday.

A 20-year-old man entered a property on Baycliff Road with injuries to his left arm and abdomen, Merseyside Police said.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable and not life-threatening.

A police spokesman said the "full circumstances of the incident are unclear and the motive is unknown but it is believed to have been a targeted attack".

'Open mind'

Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the precise location of the shooting and are appealing for information.

There have been about 40 shootings in Merseyside this year, three of which have been fatal.

Ch Insp George Phillips said: "The investigation into this incident is in its very early stages and we are keeping an open mind as to why this has happened.

"Criminals who choose to settle their disputes with a weapon do not care about the fear they bring to communities in Merseyside."