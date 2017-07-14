Manchester attack: Det Con Elaine McIver's funeral to take place

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 43-year-old was off-duty when the explosion happened

The funeral for a detective killed in the Manchester Arena bombing is to take place later.

Det Con Elaine McIver was among 22 people who died in the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

The 43-year-old, who worked for Cheshire Police, was off duty when Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device in the venue's foyer area.

The service for Ms McIver, described by her family as "one of a kind", will be held at Chester Cathedral at 14:00 BST.

'Bubbly and positive'

Ms McIver's family told in a previous statement how she would "live in our hearts forever".

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Elaine McIver (left) was described by colleagues as "bubbly" and "positive"

Cheshire's Chief Constable Simon Byrne said she was "big hearted, bubbly and a positive person".

She joined the force as a special constable 20 years ago and became a regular officer in 1998.

Ms McIver then worked in Ellesmere Port, Warrington and in the economic crime unit at headquarters in Winsford, before moving to the regional organised crime unit TITAN, the North West regional organised crime unit, in 2013.

Her partner Paul was seriously hurt in the blast.