Gang of men flips police car on its roof in Kirkby

Image copyright Liverpool Echo Image caption A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being bailed

A police car was flipped on to its roof by a gang of men in Merseyside.

Officers had left the car parked on Shevington's Lane, Kirkby, on Monday while they investigated a report of anti-social behaviour.

When they later returned to the car it was on its roof. The offenders ran off in the direction of the Moorfield estate.

A man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being released while inquiries continue.

Police have asked for any witnesses to contact them.

Image copyright Liverpool Echo Image caption Police have asked for any witnesses to contact them