Chester market: Council offers help after bus station closure 'hits trade'

Market traders who claim they have been hit by the closure of Chester bus station will receive extra support, councillors have promised.

Stallholders say sales have slumped by up to 60% as a result of the bus station next door closing its doors for the final time.

A new £13m transport interchange opened half a mile (0.8km) away in June.

Cheshire West and Chester Council said more would be done to publicise a free bus service linking the two sites.

Stallholder Jim Law from Chester Medals said: "No customers come in here whatsoever - it's absolutely dead on its feet."

Brian Clarke from Cheshire West and Chester Council said the "shopper hopper" bus link was intended to protect market trade, but admitted the council was "slow on the uptake" in promoting the service.

Promising better signage, he added: "We need the market as it stands, and we're going to do everything in our power to make sure it's effective".