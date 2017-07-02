Culcheth Eagles rugby league player dies during match

Image copyright Culcheth Eagles Image caption Adam Cooper was taking part in a North West Men's League Division Four match in Runcorn.

An amateur rugby league player has died during a North West Men's League Division Four match.

Adam "Carney" Cooper, 31, was playing for the Warrington side away at Runcorn ARLFC at Heath playing fields in Runcorn on Saturday.

An ambulance was called but the father of three could not be saved.

A minute's applause will be held before the Eagles' games on Sunday, the club tweeted, adding thanks "to the rugby league family" for messages.

A club statement said: "It is with the deepest sadness that we can now confirm the passing of one of our Open Age players, Adam 'Carney' Cooper, at yesterday's away match at Runcorn.

It said he would be sadly missed by his mum, fiancée Michelle, three children, grandma, sister, step-dad, uncle, and all of his rugby "family".

Other rugby clubs offered their condolences on social media.

Warrington Wolves said on Twitter: "Thoughts of everyone at Warrington Wolves are with all those affected by today's tragic events."

Leeds Rhinos tweeted: "Deeply sad news regarding the @CulchethEagles player today, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone connected to the club"