Manchester attack: Funeral for 'fun-loving and caring' Megan Hurley

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Megan Hurley's parents said she was "fun-loving, caring and beautiful"

A funeral is due to be held for a teenager who was a victim of the Manchester Arena attack.

Megan Hurley, 15, from Merseyside was one of 22 people killed in the suicide bombing on 22 May.

Michael and Joanne Hurley described their daughter as "fun-loving, sincere, caring and beautiful" and said she had "waited so long" to attend the Ariane Grande concert where she was killed.

Friends and family will gather at the church in Halewood at 11:45 BST.

Megan, who "had a passion for music and loved going to concerts", had been given tickets for the concert as a birthday surprise.

Her elder brother, Bradley, 20, was seriously injured in the attack.

Revd Jane Durham will be leading the service alongside Revd Richard Gedge.

Revd Durham said: "The pain of losing Megan has been deeply felt in our community and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, as well as all those who are grieving for others affected by the Manchester atrocity."