Yusuf Sonko: Mother's plea to catch son's murderer

Image caption Khaeieajas Sonko said he son had not even started his life

The mother of an 18-year-old murder victim has made an emotional appeal for help to catch his killers.

Khaeieajas Sonko, whose student son Yusuf was shot in the head earlier this month in Liverpool, said: "We need justice to be done for Yusuf.

"Somebody somewhere killed Yusuf and the person is walking round - that is not fair."

A 21-year-old man and 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder are on bail pending further inquiries.

Mrs Sonko begged people to contact police if they could help in any way.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Yusuf Sonko died after he was found injured on a Toxteth street

She said: "Anybody please, please from the family, from everybody, from all over the world, anybody knows who killed Yusuf please tell the police. What happened is not right."

And she added: "Yusuf was only 18-years-old. He hadn't started life."

Mrs Sonko described her son as a "humble, kind and respectful" boy who hoped to study business at university later this year.

His sister Aby described her brother as "a very strong presence, very charismatic, kind, loving and he exuded that energy."

Yusuf Sonko, from Toxteth, was found shot on Tagus Street at about 20:30 BST on 2 June.