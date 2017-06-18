Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Shrewsbury Road after reports that a stabbed man was found

A man who was stabbed in the chest has died, police have said.

Officers were called to Shrewsbury Road, Liverpool, at 23:30 BST on Saturday after reports he was found on a street.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died. A post-mortem examination is due to take place today and he is yet to be formally identified.

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.