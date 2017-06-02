Liverpool deaths: Man charged with murders of woman and children

Image copyright Eleanor Barlow/ PA Image caption The flat was once owned by Beatles' manager Brian Epstein and John Lennon lived there in the early 1960s

A man has been charged with murdering a woman and two children whose bodies were found at a Liverpool flat that John Lennon once lived in.

Sami Salem, 30, has been charged with three counts of murder following the discovery at Falkner Street on Tuesday.

He appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody. The judge has ordered that the victims' names are not published.

A provisional trial date has been set for November.

The flat was once owned by Beatles' manager, Brian Epstein, and John Lennon lived there with his first wife Cynthia shortly after they married in 1962.