Liverpool star David Fairclough's shirt sells for £10,000

Image copyright PA/Graham Budd Image caption David Fairclough was nicknamed supersub

A shirt worn by a footballer who scored the winning goal in one of Liverpool FC's most epic European Cup ties has sold for £10,000 at auction.

The number 12 shirt was worn by David Fairclough in his team's victory over French side St Etienne 40 years ago, on their way to a European Cup triumph.

Fairclough earned the nickname supersub for his knack of scoring when he came off the bench.

The shirt, which was kept in a bread box, was listed to reach up to £6,000.

Fairclough, 60, said he would give the money raised from the sale at London-based Graham Budd Auctions to his children.

In March 1977, Liverpool were six minutes away from an exit in the second leg of the quarter-final tie at a packed Anfield when the Liverpool-born striker changed the match.

Fairclough controlled a long pass from Ray Kennedy on his chest, shrugged off a heavy challenge and with two touches slotted the ball home from just inside the penalty area to give his side the 3-1 win they needed for an aggregate victory.

It sent fans wild and prompted a TV commentator to scream: "Supersub strikes again!"

Factfile: David Fairclough

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Fairclough made 154 appearances for the Reds between 1975 and 1983

David Fairclough was born in Liverpool in 1957

He made 154 appearances for the Reds between 1975 and 1983

He scored on his debut for Liverpool in a UEFA Cup tie against Dresden in 1975

He scored 55 goals during his Anfield career, including 37 from 92 starts and 18 in 62 substitute appearances