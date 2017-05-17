Liverpool star David Fairclough's shirt sells for £10,000
A shirt worn by a footballer who scored the winning goal in one of Liverpool FC's most epic European Cup ties has sold for £10,000 at auction.
The number 12 shirt was worn by David Fairclough in his team's victory over French side St Etienne 40 years ago, on their way to a European Cup triumph.
Fairclough earned the nickname supersub for his knack of scoring when he came off the bench.
The shirt, which was kept in a bread box, was listed to reach up to £6,000.
Fairclough, 60, said he would give the money raised from the sale at London-based Graham Budd Auctions to his children.
In March 1977, Liverpool were six minutes away from an exit in the second leg of the quarter-final tie at a packed Anfield when the Liverpool-born striker changed the match.
Fairclough controlled a long pass from Ray Kennedy on his chest, shrugged off a heavy challenge and with two touches slotted the ball home from just inside the penalty area to give his side the 3-1 win they needed for an aggregate victory.
It sent fans wild and prompted a TV commentator to scream: "Supersub strikes again!"
Factfile: David Fairclough
- David Fairclough was born in Liverpool in 1957
- He made 154 appearances for the Reds between 1975 and 1983
- He scored on his debut for Liverpool in a UEFA Cup tie against Dresden in 1975
- He scored 55 goals during his Anfield career, including 37 from 92 starts and 18 in 62 substitute appearances
- He also had spells with Norwich City, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers