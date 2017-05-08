Merseyside Police officer charged with misconduct, theft and forgery

A police officer has been charged with theft, forgery and misconduct in public office.

Merseyside Police Sgt Colin Hughes, 34, is accused of forging a document, making false statements and stealing a machete that had been seized.

He is alleged to have carried out the offences as a temporary inspector between July 2014 and December 2015.

Mr Hughes, who is currently suspended from the force, is due at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 9 May.