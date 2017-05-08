Liverpool dog attack: Two-year-old girl injured in garden

Image copyright PA Image caption Police said the girl was getting the "best possible care and treatment" at Alder Hey children's hospital

A two-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a "horrific" dog attack while playing in a garden, police say.

The toddler, who is in hospital, suffered head and body injuries after several dogs got into the garden of a house in Toxteth, Liverpool.

A relative who rescued the child from the dogs was taken to hospital but later discharged, police said.

A 35-year-old man from Toxteth has been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog or dogs out of control.

Ch Insp Dave Westby, of Merseyside Police, said: "This was a horrific attack which has resulted in a two-year-old girl suffering extensive injuries to her head and body."

The alarm was raised at 15:40 BST on Sunday.

Police said the girl had been treated at the scene before being taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

The injured relative was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, where she received treatment for minor injuries.

Dogs seized

Officers later seized five dogs and five puppies from the home of the arrested man.

The toddler was playing outside with two other children - aged four and six - when a number of dogs from a nearby house managed to get into the garden, police said.

Ch Insp Westby said: "It is believed that the little girl was attacked by more than one dog, and officers are trying to establish how many dogs were involved in the incident.

"Fortunately, a relative who was in the house was able to rescue the child from the dogs."

He added that the toddler was getting the "best possible care and treatment" in hospital.

Police are now trying to establish what happened, how many dogs were involved in the incident and the breed of dogs involved.

They are appealing for anyone in the area at the time of the incident who may have information to contact police or Crimestoppers.