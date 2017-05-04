Polls open in Liverpool City Region mayoral election
- 4 May 2017
- From the section Liverpool
Voting is under way to elect the first metropolitan mayor for the Liverpool City Region.
Polling stations are open across the council areas of Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral, as well as Halton in Cheshire.
Votes can be cast between 07:00 and 22:00 BST, and results are expected on Friday afternoon.
The mayor will lead the region's combined authority, working alongside existing council leaders.