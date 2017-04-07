Ladies Day: Thousands flock to Aintree ahead of Grand National

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Here come the girls - Ladies Day attracts the glitz and the glamour

Fashionistas sporting fabulous frocks and fascinators have flocked to Aintree for Ladies Day.

Dressed up to the nines, thousands of glamorously dressed women attend the racecourse the day before the Grand National in their best outfits.

The event has occasionally been subjected to negative headlines focussing on drunkenness and disorder.

But managing director John Baker described the event as a "special day" that was "much-loved" in the North.

"It's frustrating for us but that's up to individuals to take that view if they want to," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The racecourse's managing director says the event is a "special day"

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ladies Day features unusual hats and shoes as racegoers dress to the nines

"The people who do come and have a look around have a fantastic time.

"There'll be 50,000 people here and we want everyone to have a great time in happy surroundings, and you like to think that 100% of those people do that."

Mr Baker said the focus was on people being "responsible" and there would be the usual prizes on offer in the style competition.

"The people of Liverpool and the north absolutely love it and love to express their personalities," he said.

"The styles on show can be tremendous. It's a fabulous occasion."

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of glamorously dressed racegoers gather the day before the Grand National