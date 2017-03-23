Everton agree deal for new stadium site

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Toffees are seeking a move away from their current home at Goodison Park

Everton have agreed a deal to acquire land on which to build a new £300m stadium in Liverpool, BBC Radio Merseyside understands.

The Premier League club and landowners Peel Holdings have reached agreement on the Bramley Moore Dock site near the River Mersey.

It was announced as the preferred site for the club's proposed new stadium in January.

Planning permission would have to be given for any future development.

Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri bought a 49.9% stake in Everton in February last year and quickly outlined plans for a move from Goodison, which has a capacity of 39,572.

Everton moved to Goodison in 1892, having previously played at Anfield

An initial plan was to build a stadium at Walton Hall Park, a short distance north-east of the club's current home, but it was strongly opposed by local residents.

Those plans were abandoned in May, with the club moving its attention to the site at Bramley Moore Dock.

Everton also abandoned plans to move to King's Dock in 2003, and Kirkby in 2009.

Liverpool increased Anfield's capacity to just over 54,000 with the opening of the stadium's Main Stand in September.

Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

This could be the most significant moment in Everton's recent history.

Goodison Park remains a gloriously atmospheric old arena but even the sentimentalists among Everton's support accept the time has come to move into a new era and new home in line with the ambitions of major shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Moshiri, along with manager Ronald Koeman, sees this move as crucial to the plan to shift Everton into Europe's elite group, in a modern stadium offering greater profile, greater finances and greater attendances. The new stadium has been regarded as the key to a brighter future from the moment billionaire Moshiri arrived at the club in February last year.

It is also a major move on the way to a dream that has been a long time in the making for Everton and their supporters.

Everton were forced to abandon plans to build a new 55,000-capacity stadium at King's Dock in April 2003 after they could not raise around £30m to fund the £155m project, and a proposed relocation to a new ground in Kirkby failed amid much acrimony from supporters in 2009.

Now, with the backing of Moshiri's finances, Everton seem to be on course to finally move from Goodison Park to a new home in the city's iconic waterfront in the most compelling piece of evidence yet of the club's fierce new ambition.