Escaped prisoner Shaun Walmsley: £20,000 reward offered

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police have also released an image of a silver-coloured Hyundai i10, which was seen in the Fazakerley area following Shaun Walmsley's escape

Police are offering £20,000 of an escaped killer's own money for information leading to his capture.

Shaun Walmsley was getting into a cab with prison officers at a Liverpool hospital last month when he was sprung from custody by two armed men.

The reward money was seized by officers following his arrest and conviction for the murder of Anthony Duffy.

Walmsley is one of four men serving life sentences for the "vicious and savage" stabbing in 2014.

Described as "highly dangerous", he was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Shaun Walmsley was one of four men convicted of a "vicious" murder in 2014

The 28-year-old fled from outside Aintree University Hospital in a gold-coloured Volvo when two armed men ambushed the taxi after his appointment on 21 February.

Police released an image of him on the day he escaped looking "very different" to the picture of him circulating from his conviction as he has "lost a considerable amount of weight".

Det Supt Natalie Perischine said: "We have invested significant resources in trying to trace Walmsley to no avail, and we don't think it is right that public money is being used in this way.

"Walmsley and those that released him had put in a considerable amount of planning to execute his escape and it is only right that we use Walmsley's own money to encourage people to tell us where he is."