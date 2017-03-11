Fantasy fans head to Liverpool's Comic Con

From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption Fans arrive dressed as characters from Suicide Squad

Thousands of fantasy fans have descended on Liverpool for the city's Comic Con dressed as their favourite characters.

The weekend-long event celebrates films, gaming, comics, anime and TV.

Celebrities attending the show at the Exhibition Centre include Flash Gordon's Sam J. Jones.

David Soul, Paul Michael Glaser and Antonio Fargas from Starsky and Hutch are also there with their famous car - the bright red Ford Gran Torino.

Chris Barrie and Danny John-Jules from Red Dwarf and Dr Who's Peter Davidson are also making guest appearances.

Image copyright PA Image caption Fans also dressed as characters from popular Japanese animation - or anime if you're down with the kids

Image copyright PA Image caption The two-day convention at the Exhibition Centre brings together pop culture fans to celebrate movies, gaming, comics, anime and TV

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of people of all ages are expected to attend the show

Image copyright PA Image caption A Cosplay fan gets a serious case of red-eye dressed as a character from Naruto

Image copyright PA Image caption "Well this is awkward..."