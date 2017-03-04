Birkenhead toddler death: Man charged with murder

From the section

Image caption The toddler was found unresponsive on Wednesday

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old.

Craig Smith, 28, is also accused of two counts of child neglect after the young boy was found unresponsive at a house on Woodville Road, Birkenhead, on Wednesday.

A woman, Ashley Willet, 24, has been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer physical harm and two counts of child neglect.

Both will appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Smith and Ms Willet are both of Woodville Road, Birkenhead.

Paramedics carried out CPR on the child but he was later pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital.