Sir Ken Dodd 'tickled' by knighthood

Entertainer Ken Dodd has received a knighthood in an investiture at Buckingham Palace.

The Liverpool comic was made a knight by Prince William for a career making the nation laugh and his charity work.

Sir Ken, who became an OBE in 1982, is still touring with his Happiness show at the age of 89.

Famed for his wild hair, buck teeth, Diddymen and infamous "tickling stick", Sir Ken said he was "delighted and highly tickled" about the honour.