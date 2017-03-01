No Liverpool Lime Street trains 'for days' after wall collapse

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The wall collapse has blocked all four lines into the station

No trains will run in or out of Liverpool Lime Street station "for several days" after a wall collapsed on to the railway.

A section of trackside wall "loaded with concrete and cabins by a third party" fell, blocking all four lines into the station, Network Rail said.

The collapse has strewn rubble across the tracks and also damaged overhead wires.

Passengers are urged to seek alternative routes.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Early indications suggest train services will not resume for several days while extensive clear up and repairs take place to make the location safe."

More precise forecasts on how long the repairs will take will be made later, he added.