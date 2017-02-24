Murderer Shaun Walmsley's escape: Two arrested

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Shaun Walmsley was one of four men convicted of the same murder in 2014

A man and woman have been arrested by detectives investigating the escape of a convicted murderer in Liverpool.

Shaun Walmsley, 28, was getting into a cab with prison officers outside Aintree Hospital when was sprung from custody by two armed men.

Merseyside Police arrested a 27-year-old man and a woman, 26, at a property in Norris Green on Thursday evening.

They are due to be questioned as detectives continue to search the house where the arrests were made.

A police spokesman said: "The two people arrested have been taken to police stations on Merseyside where they will be questioned."

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police released CCTV images of the escape

Walmsley, described as "highly dangerous", is one of four men serving life sentences for the "vicious and savage" stabbing of Anthony Duffy in 2014.

He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years.

Earlier, CCTV images were released showing the moment the armed men threatened prison officers.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police said a number of people in the area may not have realised what was going during the escape

Detective Superintendent Natalie Perischine said: "The CCTV shows that the people involved in the actual incident were in a very close huddle and we know that the although a gun and knife were used by the offenders, they were not blatantly on show to other people walking by.

"These witnesses may not have realised what was going on. They may have thought it looked a bit odd, but probably wouldn't have thought anything of it.

"We do know that the gold Volvo was blocking the rear of the car which was meant to take Walmsley back to prison, and this was making access to a roundabout at the hospital difficult and one delivery driver was forced to mount the kerb to get past."