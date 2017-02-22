Escaped killer Shaun Walmsley taken to hospital in taxi

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Shaun Walmsley was one of four men convicted of the same murder in 2014

An on-the-run killer who was sprung from custody by two armed men during a hospital visit was taken there by taxi, the BBC understands.

Convicted murderer Shaun Walmsley, 28, was getting into the cab with prison officers at the time of the escape.

The getaway car had lain in wait in a road near Liverpool's Aintree University Hospital, police added.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson called for an "immediate inquiry" into the escape.

'Savage'

Walmsley, described as "highly dangerous", is one of four men serving life sentences for the "vicious and savage" stabbing of Anthony Duffy in 2014.

Mr Anderson said he was "angry and incredibly shocked" by the "serious security breach" and is waiting for a full briefing into what happened.

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman declined to comment on the specifics of the case.

"We are working closely with the police and are urgently investigating the matter," she said.

Deputy General Secretary of the Prison Officer's Association (POA), Andy Darken, said it is "fairly common" for prisoners to be moved in taxis after a risk assessment is done to ensure this is safe.

"There's not a lot of difference if they are held up by armed gunmen in a secure van or a taxi", he said.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Anthony Duffy was found stabbed in Melling Avenue, Aintree

Two men, believed to be armed with a gun and a knife and with their faces covered, threatened the guards and demanded they release Walmsley on Tuesday.

Neither of the prison officers were physically injured during the incident.

Officers believe a gold-coloured Volvo with registration number MW02 XHE had been parked on Adlam Crescent, Fazakerley, from around 12:00 GMT before travelling to and parking at Aintree University Hospital from about 13:30.

The car was found in Adlam Crescent at 20:00 on Tuesday and is being examined by officers.