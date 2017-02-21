Liverpool killer Shaun Walmsley in armed escape

A convicted murderer is on the run after armed men helped him escape during a hospital visit in Liverpool.

Shaun Walmsley, 28, is one of four men serving life sentences for a fatal stabbing in the Aintree area of the city in 2014.

He fled from outside Aintree University Hospital as he was getting into a car with prison officers.

Merseyside Police said two men, believed to be armed with a gun and a knife, assisted in the escape.

Officers said the men threatened the guards and demanded they release Walmsley, before making off in a gold-coloured Volvo.

Faces covered

Walmsley, previously of Wallace Street, Walton, is described as white, 6ft and of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark bottoms and a dark jacket.

The gunman is described as having his face covered. He was wearing white shoes, grey tracksuit bottoms with a stripe down each side, a grey hoody and a dark coat.

The second man, who was believed to be armed with a knife, also had his face covered.

He was wearing a green coat, dark Nike trainers and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Police warned members of the public not to approach the men.

Walmsley was ordered to serve a minimum of 30 years for the murder of Anthony Duffy, 33, of Kirkby.