Shot soldier Anthony Williams in Le Mans challenge

A soldier who was told he may never walk again when he was shot while serving in Afghanistan is preparing to take part in the Le Mans 2020.

Anthony Williams, from St Helens, was shot six times as he treated a casualty on the frontline in 2010.

He has now joined forces with three other injured veterans to create a racing team.

Team BRIT aims to be the first group of all-disabled drivers to compete at Le Mans, the pinnacle of endurance motorsport.