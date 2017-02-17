Liverpool council tax exemption for 'pooper snoopers'

Image caption Liverpool's mayor said dog mess was "unacceptable"

People who film or photograph fly-tippers and irresponsible dog owners will not have to pay council tax, Liverpool's mayor has pledged.

Joe Anderson said he was "getting so angry" about dog mess and litter he needed the public's help to identify culprits in the act.

He said the plans were about boosting "civil pride" in the community.

The city's Liberal Democrats leader Richard Kemp said he was unconvinced by the proposals.

'Totally irresponsible'

Mr Anderson pledged to give those whose evidence leads to a prosecution free council tax for a year.

He said: "I'm asking people [to] please help us [and] provide us with information on anybody you see allowing their dog to foul the streets... [and] provide us with an address where they live.

"When they go out we'll have people covertly watching them and if it leads to prosecution, I will make sure you get your council tax for free, because we'll fine those people the maximum amount of money - £1,000."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mayor Joe Anderson said he was "getting so angry" with people who "don't care about their community"

Mr Kemp said he did not think many fines would be gained under the plans. He said he was "glad it's being acknowledged but I don't think this is the right way."

"I would employ more dog wardens. Responsible dog owners clean up after their dogs. It's the irresponsible ones who don't and they are more likely to be aggressive," he warned.

Mr Anderson also said he was examining ways to make recycling compulsory in Liverpool and claimed "thousands don't bother or care".

"It is about putting civil pride back into the community," he said.

"I need people to tell me where they know people are throwing bags in an alleyway the day after bin collection.

"I wouldn't call anyone who allows their dog to foul outside my house a neighbour. I class them as people that are totally irresponsible and don't care about their community."