Liverpool FC ban for Sun journalists over Hillsborough

Image caption The Sun's headline in 1989 reading "The Truth" showed false claims about the Hillsborough victims

Liverpool FC has banned The Sun journalists from its grounds over the newspaper's coverage of the Hillsborough disaster.

The paper has been widely boycotted in the city and the ban follows a campaign by the Total Eclipse of The S*n group.

Its journalists will no longer be allowed on site to cover matches and press conferences.

The Sun said the move was "bad for fans and bad for football". The club declined to comment.

The Total Eclipse of The S*n group tweeted: "Further to conversations with LFC directors we are happy to inform you that Sun journalists [will] no longer enjoy access to club premises."

How the disaster unfolded

Hillsborough fans unlawfully killed

14 questions the jury answered

Paul Collins, from the campaign group, said the club joins Liverpool City Council, pubs, newsagents, and "a long list" of others who support a boycott.

"We are delighted another institution has taken a stance against The Sun newspaper," he said.

"Some people put up stickers, there is a barber shop which won't allow people in with it, a community centre put up a brass plaque saying they boycott it.

"People take whatever stance they can. A lot of people share our view."

Image copyright Total Eclipse of the Sun Image caption A motion calling on retailers in Liverpool to stop selling The Sun received the unanimous backing of city councillors in September

All 96 fans who died as a result of a crush at Hillsborough were unlawfully killed, inquests concluded in April.

A spokesman for the paper said it "deeply regrets" its reporting of the disaster and understands the damage caused was still felt by many in the city.

"The Sun and Liverpool FC have had a solid working relationship for the 28 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.

"While we can't undo the damage done, we would like to further a dialogue with the city and to show that the paper has respect for the people of Liverpool.

"Banning journalists from a club is bad for fans and bad for football."

The newspaper said this was a "new generation of journalists" who congratulated the families on their hard-fought victory for justice.

Mr Collins said: "The idea that The Sun has moved on doesn't wash with the people of Liverpool".

Who were the 96 victims?