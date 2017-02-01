Roberto Firmino: Liverpool player admits drink-driving charge

Image copyright Peter Byrne PA Image caption Roberto Firmino said what he did was wrong and "apologised without reservation"

Footballer Roberto Firmino has been banned from driving for a year and fined £20,000 for drink-driving.

The 25-year-old Brazil international was arrested after his Range Rover was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

In a statement, the Liverpool FC forward said what he did was wrong and "apologised without reservation".

The club said it had "disciplined" him but the action would remain private and it would not affect his selection.

Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard Firmino was arrested on Strand Street after his car was seen to cross into the opposite carriageway near Central bus station.

He was taken to a police station and breathalysed.

Michael Hogan, defending, said the incident happened the day after the footballer's family home in Mossley Hill was targeted by burglars who were "prepared to use extreme force".

He added the footballer had been under considerable anxiety and distress after the burglary and he and his family had had to move to a city centre hotel.

Despite that, District Judge Miriam Shelvey said it was Firmino's responsibility to check he was not over the limit.

After the hearing, Firmino released a statement which said: "What I have done is wrong and sets a bad example."

He added: "I promise to everyone in the LFC family that I will learn from this mistake, learn from this experience, and not repeat it in the future."

Firmino played in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield.

He was signed from Hoffenheim on a five-year deal for £29m in 2015.