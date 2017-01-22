PC Paul Briggs: Injured officer dies after wife's legal battle to end life support

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption PC Paul Briggs was injured in a crash on his way to work for Merseyside Police

An injured policeman whose wife won a legal battle to end his life support has died.

Paul Briggs, 43, suffered a brain injury in a crash on his way to work for Merseyside Police and had been in a minimally conscious state for 18 months.

A judge ruled in December that Gulf War veteran PC Briggs should go on to a palliative care regime at a hospice.

Paul's wife Lindsey, 40, said her family was "devastated" by his death.

Merseyside's Chief Constable Andy Cooke said PC Briggs' death was a tragedy.

The force is flying the flag at half mast in his honour, he added.

'At peace'

PC Briggs, from Wirral, suffered a bleed on the brain and five fractures in his spine in the collision and was kept alive through medical intervention.

Lindsey Briggs told the Court of Protection her husband's treatment should be stopped "given his previously expressed wishes" and he should be allowed to die.

Doctors treating him at the Walton Centre in Liverpool opposed the application to withdraw treatment.

Image copyright Twitter

Mr Justice Charles ruled in Mrs Briggs' favour after a hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to take decisions.

Lindsey Briggs tweeted: "I am so sorry to say Paul died this morning as a result of his RTC. We're devastated and trying to come to terms with all he's been put through."

Mr Cooke, said: "Paul was a young man and his death is a tragedy, but I know that Lindsey, his daughter Ella, and his family, will find some comfort in knowing that Paul is now at peace and his wishes have been honoured."

Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Paul Briggs with his wife Lindsey and their daughter Ella, who is now five

He added: "Paul joined Merseyside Police in 2004, following in his father's footsteps by choosing a career in policing after leaving the Army. His first posting was in Wallasey between 2004 and 2007.

"From there Paul joined the Roads Policing Unit in 2007, where he quickly became a valued member of the team. Paul dedicated his career to protecting the public and the force is flying the flag at half mast in his honour. our thoughts and condolences are with Lindsey, Ella, his family, friends and colleagues"

In July 2016, driver Chelsea Rowe was jailed for a year for crashing into PC Briggs in Birkenhead as he was riding his motorcycle on the way to work a nightshift.