Roberto Firmino burglary: Clothes, watches and jewellery stolen

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The Liverpool star and his family were not at home when the break-in happened

Liverpool and Brazil footballer Roberto Firmino's Merseyside home has been burgled, with jewellery, watches and clothing stolen, it has emerged.

The star and his family were out when thieves struck at their home in Mossley Hill at about 22:00 GMT on 22 December, the BBC understands.

The burglars made an "untidy search" before making off on foot, police said.

Det Insp Steve Christian said the "targeted" theft had "clearly been very upsetting" for the 25-year-old forward.

The footballer and his wife, along with their two children, moved to a hotel after the break-in.

The men were described as wearing hoods, with one said to have been wearing a navy blue Puffa coat.

The burglary is the latest in a number of break-ins at the homes of Premier League footballers in the North West in the past two years.

The homes of Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and Everton players Romelu Lukaku and Tom Cleverly have also been targeted.

Merseyside Police said there was no evidence that the break-in in Mossley Hill was linked to those burglaries.

Firmino, who signed for the Reds in 2015, was charged with drink-driving four days after the break-in.