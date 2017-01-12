Freedom of Liverpool for Steven Gerrard

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard recently retired, ending a 19-year playing career

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard is to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Liverpool.

Gerrard has been put forward for his contribution to national and international football, and charity work by the Mayor of Liverpool.

Receiving the city's highest civic honour "leaves me speechless", Gerrard said as the nominations were announced.

Nominations are due to be formally agreed by councillors on 18 January. Ceremonies take place later this year.

'Proud and delighted'

Gerrard, who played 710 times for the Reds, winning nine trophies, said: "I was stunned and overwhelmed when I heard my name was being put forward.

"Liverpool is my home city and so to be acknowledged in this way leaves me speechless.

"To even think about getting such an award makes me feel very humble and of course immensely proud."

Mayor Joe Anderson said: "Whether you're a red or blue, everyone agrees he is a fantastic ambassador for the city."

Also being nominated is Tony McGann, chairman of the Eldonian Community Based Housing Association, who successfully campaigned for the regeneration of the local neighbourhood in Vauxhall in the 1970s.

He said he was "proud and delighted".

"All I want to do when I go away is come back to Liverpool. Our people are the best in the world and to be recognised by your home city is amazing," he said.

Other organisations being recommended to receive the Freedom of the City are: