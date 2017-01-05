Everton reveal Bramley Moore Dock as preferred stadium site

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Goodison Park has a capacity of just under 40,000

Everton's preferred site for its proposed new stadium is Bramley Moore Dock, the club's chairman has said.

Bill Kenwright told shareholders at the club's annual general meeting at the Philharmonic Hall on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said the council would invest £20m ($25m) in a new road near the planned ground, alongside plans for a railway station.

He said the proposals were the "most exciting opportunity that the club has had in decades".

'First English stadium'

Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said they were hoping to reveal more detailed plans within the next three months.

Mr Elstone revealed at the meeting Everton had secured new commercial deals worth £75m ($93m), including a naming rights deal for their Finch Farm training ground and shirt sponsorship. Season ticket prices for next season will also be either frozen or reduced.

Everton FC which has played from Goodison Park since 1892 abandoned plans to build the new ground at Walton Hall Park in May.

Goodison Park has a capacity of just under 40,000.

Liverpool FC officially opened its expanded main stand at Anfield, which increased its capacity to 54,000, in September.