Liverpool's Roberto Firmino on drink-drive charge

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roberto Firmino was arrested in the early hours of Christmas Eve

Liverpool footballer Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink-driving after being arrested on Christmas Eve.

The 25-year-old forward was arrested after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The Brazil international is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on 31 January.

The court appearance date is scheduled for the same day that Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield.

Liverpool signed the forward from Hoffenheim on a five-year deal for about £29m in June last year.

He played in last week's win against Everton at Goodison Park.

A Liverpool spokesperson said the club would not be commenting on the issue until the legal process had concluded.