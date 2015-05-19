Image caption Scott Sheard died at the age of 26, more than two years after the attack

A nightclub bouncer convicted of killing a man who died more than two years after being punched outside a bar has been jailed for four years.

Stuart Humphreys, 38, threw one punch at Scott Sheard outside Destination bar in Southport October 2009.

Mr Sheard, of Formby, who was 24 at the time, never recovered from his injuries and died after complications in 2012.

Initially, no charges were brought against Humphreys but a campaign by Mr Sheard's family led to a case review.

The judge at Liverpool Crown Court said with just one blow Humphreys had destroyed a life and betrayed the trust of parents who expect door staff to ensure their children's safety and security.

'Miserable existence'

Mr Sheard's stepfather Colin Hill read a Victim Impact Statement on behalf of the family.

He revealed how Mr Sheard's last two years were "a living hell" and described his suffering as "sickening and savage".

"I can't remember just how many times we were called into a room to be told to prepare for the worst. His life was a miserable existence."

Mr Hill said his wife had become clinically depressed, suffered nightmares and was unable to go out alone.

Image caption Scott Sheard's stepdad Colin Hill told the court his wife Fenella was clinically depressed following her son's death

During the trial, the court heard how an argument began when Humphreys pushed Mr Sheard out of the bar after he had tried to take a bottle of beer outside.

Humphreys claimed he acted in self-defence, saying Mr Sheard and another man, Luke Rigsby, threatened to stab him, although he admitted he did not see a knife.

He said he feared he was about to be punched when he launched his attack.

But CCTV footage of the fatal blow proved Mr Sheard was not acting aggressively, the prosecution said.

One witness described the punch as "good" and "fast", adding how Mr Sheard was unconscious before he hit the ground.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Nightclub doorman Stuart Humphreys had denied Scott Sheard's manslaughter

Sentencing Humphreys the judge, Justice Dove, said: "Just one blow was all it took to destroy Scott Sheard's life.

"It is unnatural for any parent to have to bury their child but especially cruel in the circumstances of this case.

"I understand you did not intend any of that but I cannot wish it away. It happened."