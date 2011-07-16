Ammunition found in Hawksmoor Park, Liverpool

A stash of ammunition has been found by police in a Liverpool park.

Firearms officers and sniffer dogs searched Hawksmoor Park in Fazakerley on Friday afternoon after receiving a tip off that bullets had been buried there.

About 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered and will now be tested by forensic experts.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm and is due to appear before Liverpool magistrates.

Merseyside Police said earlier this week it had been called out to five shootings in five days.

'Significant amount'

Among these were a shooting at a house in Anfield on Thursday night and an incident in Fazakerley on Wednesday in which two men on a scrambler bike fired shots at people in a car.

Det Ch Supt Tony Doherty said: "We received information from the community that ammunition was buried in Hawksmoor Park.

"We immediately acted on that intelligence and as a result recovered a significant amount of ammunition.

"I would like to thank the community for coming forward with this information, which has potentially saved someone from being injured, or even killed."

Anyone with any information has been urged to call Merseyside Police.