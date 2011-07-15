Police concern for public safety after Liverpool shootings

Police in Liverpool say they are concerned for the safety of the public after a spate of shooting incidents.

A shot was fired at a house in Anfield on Thursday night.

A window was broken and the bullet narrowly missed a middle aged woman who was inside.

It is the latest in a series of shootings in Anfield which police believe may be linked to the local trade in cannabis.

There have been at least three other incidents involving guns in the last five days.

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an incident in Fazakerley in which two men on a scrambler bike fired shots at people in a car.