Aerial performance for cathedral

Image caption As the World Tipped will be performed in the grounds of Liverpool Cathedral

An aerial performance about the effects of climate change will be performed at Liverpool Cathedral in July.

As The World Tipped, on 30 and 31 July, is an outdoor show which will take place in the grounds of the cathedral.

The event features projected video and an aerial performance, 20 metres above the audience.

The show is directed by Nigel Jamieson who was behind the opening ceremony for Liverpool's European Capital of Culture year in 2008.

"This issue is climate change which is one of the most important challenges the world faces," he explained.

"Through performance we can confront this head-on in a powerful, dramatic way."

Aerial theatre

Mr Jamieson will be working with local performers for the production which takes place across a weekend.

"Liverpool's own Wired Aerial Theatre is one of the most talented companies around and it's been a fantastic experience working with them," he continued.

"It's also been a real pleasure to return to Liverpool. I had an amazing time here working on the 08 celebrations and once again the city has made me so welcome that Liverpool feels like my second home."

Liverpool City Council Cabinet Member for Culture and Tourism Wendy Simon said: "The event will be a wonderful combination of aerial entertainment, providing an important message about the full-scale disaster we could be facing if we don't address the issue of climate change.

"With Nigel Jamieson involved, we can expect a memorable, high-quality event which can be reminiscent of the success of 2008."