Merseyside and Cheshire crime figures fall

Crime has fallen in Merseyside for the fifth consecutive year with a 7.1% reduction according to the latest Home Office figures.

In Cheshire there has been a 5% drop in overall crime during the past 12 months.

The figures compare to a fall of 4.3% nationally.

Sex offences however, which police believe are under-reported, rose by 22.4% in Merseyside and 5% in Cheshire after increased force activity.

'Feel safer'

Criminal damage fell by 3,941 or 16.8% and vehicle crime fell by 2,135 offences or 18%.

Robbery decreased by 240 or 14.8% in comparison to a national increase of 1.4%.

Drug offences increased by 0.1% or 15 offences after what the force described as proactive policing by officers and an increase in members of the community coming forward with information.

Assistant Chief Constable Helen King said: "I am pleased to be able to report that homes are safer in Merseyside than in our most similar force areas with the fall in burglary in Merseyside being three times greater than the national average.

"We are also second lowest out of the metropolitan forces for business burglaries.

"It is also positive news that in Merseyside, the likelihood of being assaulted is much lower than the national average, with our force dealing with the fewest incidents of violence out of all the metropolitan forces."

In Cheshire robbery decreased by 16% or 68 offences, and crime where property was stolen reduced by 6%.

Cheshire's Assistant Chief Constable Phil Thompson said: "Crime statistics are useful measures in helping the constabulary and the community to understand where the trends are, and the impact of focusing action and resources on particular hotspots or issues.

"However, a key indicator for the constabulary is not just the number of recorded crimes, but the perceptions of the community we are here to serve. We are pleased to note from this report that the public of Cheshire do feel safer."