Man hit by bus in London Road Liverpool critically hurt

A man suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by a bus in Liverpool city centre.

The 52-year-old was on London Road outside the TJ Hughes department store at about 2100 BST on Wednesday when the incident took place.

Police said the Arriva bus had been pulling away from a stop.

The man was taken to the Royal Liverpool Hospital before being transferred to The Walton Centre for Neurology.

Police said his condition was critical.

The bus driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers.