Men bailed over Joseph Cummins shooting in Fazakerley

From the section

Image caption Joseph Cummins was shot several times in the back

Three men arrested in connection with the murder of a man shot dead on a Liverpool street have been released on police bail.

Joseph Cummins, 25, was shot repeatedly in the back on Longmoor Lane in Fazakerley in January.

He was found injured by patrolling officers and died a short time later in hospital.

Three men arrested on Tuesday, two aged 20 and a 32-year-old, were released earlier on police bail.

Two other men, aged 19 and 21, have previously been arrested on suspicion of Mr Cummins' murder.

They are currently on police bail while inquiries continue.