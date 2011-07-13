Merseyside councils 'among worst' for bed blocking

Liverpool and Wirral are in the top 10 council areas which paid the most in bed blocking fines over the last three years, a BBC survey has found.

The councils were fined for delaying discharges as they were unable to provide adequate facilities for patients on leaving hospital.

Liverpool was ranked as the sixth worst offender in the country, and Wirral came in 10th place.

Liverpool City Council said significant improvements have been made.

It had to pay fines of £562,000, compared with £335,900 paid by Wirral Borough Council.

Hertfordshire County Council paid the most with a total fee of £1,962,205.