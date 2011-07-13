'Toxic' waste bags found on New Brighton beach

Potentially toxic sacks of waste have been spotted on a Wirral beach.

The plastic bags, which have writing on them saying they contain clinical waste and mercury, were seen by a member of the public on New Brighton Beach.

The man was walking on Magazine Promenade on Tuesday evening when he saw the rubbish and reported it to Wirral Council.

A council spokesman said it was investigating and further checks would be made when the tide was out.

He said: "We are investigating where this waste has come from.

By the time we received the complaint the tide was already on its way in, so this afternoon, when the tide has gone out, we will ensure the beach is cleaned and remove and dispose of any waste properly."