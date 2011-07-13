Protesters vow to halt demolition of Liverpool houses

Two Victorian houses in Liverpool are to be demolished despite opposition from protesters who have been blocking contractors for two days.

Knocking down the houses on Kingsley Road, Toxteth, is part of a scheme to regenerate the Granby Street area.

Protesters claim the houses are in good condition and should be saved.

Liverpool City Council said the demolition is part of a wider regeneration scheme and the houses are not viable for refurbishment.

About 10 demonstrators, some sitting on plastic chairs, are outside the houses holding placards bearing slogans such as: "No to demolition".

One of the protesters, Eleanor Lee, said they would not move from the area.

'Pointless demolition'

"We're not budging, that's for sure. They have demolished the entire row of houses all along Kingsley Road as far as here.

"We're saying that's it, no more demolition from here."

She said the houses should be renovated rather than knocked down.

"We're completely against the demolition of these houses, they are in really good condition, they are lovely houses," she said.

"It's just a pointless demolition because no-one can make a quick profit."

Liverpool City Council had delayed demolition work while talks with the local residents continued.

Derelict for 20 years

However, after a meeting on Tuesday which confirmed the decision to bulldoze the houses, demolition contractors entered the site to start work inside the buildings.

A city council spokesman said the work was part of a £3m regeneration project which involves the refurbishment of 28 houses and the demolition of a small number of homes that have been derelict for 20 years.

He said: "The regeneration of this area has been on-going for many years, and residents have been consulted at every step of the way.

"This specific scheme has received full planning approval and residents have been given every opportunity to have their say through the planning consultation process."