Men arrested over Joseph Cummins shooting in Fazakerley

Image caption Joseph Cummins was shot several times in the back

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man shot dead on a street in Liverpool.

Joseph Cummins, 25, was shot repeatedly in the back on Longmoor Lane in Fazakerley in January.

He was found injured by patrolling officers and died a short time later in hospital.

Three men, two aged 20 and a 32-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Mr Cummins and are due to be questioned by police.

Two other men, aged 19 and 21, have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are currently on police bail while inquiries continue.