Tate Liverpool set to cut staff

Jobs are to be cut at the Tate Liverpool art gallery, its management has confirmed.

Bosses at the Albert Dock attraction are looking at ways to make the gallery run more efficiently and are reviewing the numbers of front-of-house staff.

The gallery said it would seek to make any changes through redeployment and voluntary redundancy.

The review will continue into 2012 to be implemented by Spring 2013.

A spokesperson for the gallery said: "The review will increase Tate Liverpool's organisational flexibility, enabling us to enhance and develop our visitor experience.

"This will include opening on Mondays year round, and maintaining special exhibitions, such as Turner Monet Twombly in 2012, at the heart of our programme."

Tate Liverpool, which attracts around 600,000 visitors a year, opened in 1988 in a former warehouse and was one of the leading attractions in the regeneration of the waterfront.