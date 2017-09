Image caption Mr Hughes died from a single stab wound

Two men, who were arrested on Friday on suspicion of the murder of Liverpool chef Colin Hughes, have been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

Mr Hughes, 42, was stabbed in the chest while he was in the backyard of his home in Old Swan in September 2010.

The men, who are both aged 27 and come from Old Swan and West Derby, were arrested in Liverpool and Huyton.

Police said they discovered a home cannabis factory during the arrests.