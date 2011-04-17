Thousands of motorcyclists have been taking part in a bike ride in Wirral to raise cash for children's charities.

The Wirral Egg Run takes bikers on a 20-mile route from New Brighton to Clatterbridge Hospital.

They have been travelling through Wallasey Village, Moreton Cross, Moreton, Hoylake, West Kirby, Caldy and Heswall.

Spectators have been lining the route, cheering them on and offering donations.

The riders hand in Easter eggs and other donations to the hospital's children's ward.

Tens of thousands of pounds are expected to be raised and donated to various children's charities.

The run was first held in 1981, with 20 riders. Since then it has grown dramatically, with 10,000 riders taking part in 2010 and similar numbers expected this year.