Man arrested over Aigburth fatal pub shooting

  • 31 March 2011
Bahman Faraji
Image caption Bahman Faraji was shot as he left the Belgrave pub in Aigburth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in Liverpool earlier this year.

Bahman Faraji, 44, had stepped out of the Belgrave pub, in Aigburth, with friends when he was shot by a gunman on 24 February.

A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said a 40-year-old man from the Dingle area of Liverpool had been arrested on suspicion of Mr Faraji's murder.

Three other people have been bailed in connection with the killing.

