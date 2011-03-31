Man arrested over Aigburth fatal pub shooting
- 31 March 2011
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in Liverpool earlier this year.
Bahman Faraji, 44, had stepped out of the Belgrave pub, in Aigburth, with friends when he was shot by a gunman on 24 February.
A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said a 40-year-old man from the Dingle area of Liverpool had been arrested on suspicion of Mr Faraji's murder.
Three other people have been bailed in connection with the killing.