Image caption A cot was seen being taken to the area where Pearl was discovered in Heywood

A permanent memorial is to be created in tribute to a baby girl found dead in woodland, following a campaign from a group of mothers.

The baby, whose parents have not been traced, was discovered in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 4 April.

Police later named her Pearl, meaning "precious", because "every child is precious and Pearl is no different".

Rochdale Council has approved plans for a bench with a plaque bearing Pearl's name on a bridge near Peel Lane.

A group of four mothers from the area said they did not want Pearl to be forgotten.

They set up a fundraising page and attracted support from local businesses.

The council said it would work with the community to create a "fitting tribute".

Greater Manchester Police said 20 officers have been tasked with tracing the identity of the baby's parents.

At the time of her discovery, Det Ch Insp Lewis Hughes said she was found to be of white or mixed heritage and very young, possibly newborn.